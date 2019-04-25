Tecmo Bowl Tournament set Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Computer/Youngstown Studio will host its Tecmo Bowl Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at the downtown studio, 201 E. Commerce St., Suite 199.

Participants will go head-to-head with other players in this game from 1989. The winner will receive $100.

Tickets, which cost $11, can be purchased through Youngstown Computer’s Facebook page, on Eventbrite, or by calling 330-259-7278, Ext. 1.

Youngstown Computer opened Youngstown Studio to do experimental projects and work in multimedia, video gaming, live streaming, podcasts and marketing.