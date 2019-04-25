Sustainability Festival is Saturday on Youngstown's North Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Common Wealth, Inc. and local partners will host a Sustainability Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Elm and Baldwin streets on the city's North Side.

Activities include the opening day of the Northside Farmer’s Market, Youngstown’s oldest farmer’s market, which has been going strong since 2003.

A composting demonstration by Mahoning County’s Green Team will begin at 11 a.m. at 832 Elm, which is by pre-registration only. United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will have information about its “Success by Six” program as well as kids’ activities, and the Global Solar Education project will demonstrate solar cooking. Health information, growing microgreens, and healthy food demos will occur throughout the day.

Bring a bike for minor repairs or pick up a recycled one (limited number available/donations accepted). Attend the yard sale at Richard Brown Methodist Church, bring usable stuff you no longer need or pick up something you do at the Drop & Swap (no electronics or bags of clothing) including a special Mom-to-Mom station for children’s items. The shops on Elm will be having sidewalk sales all day.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the day at Culturehouse Coffee Roasters, Cultivate Café, Elm Street Diner, and Rev’s Ribs is popping up on Baldwin. A Fresh Wind will be at the Common Wealth Kitchen Incubator take-out window.

Learn more about sustainability and a greener, more equitable future in this burgeoning walkable neighborhood.

For information, contact Jim Converse, sustainability coordinator, 330-518-6971.