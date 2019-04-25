Police investigating damage at Boardman rental property

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating damage to a rental property on Indianola Avenue estimated to total $61,000, according to police reports.

The property owner told police the tenants were evicted March 25 for owing five months of rent.

When the owner returned to the property April 8, the back window was broken, all the windows were broken, the deadbolt was missing and the upstairs and kitchen faucets were running. The water had caused major damage.