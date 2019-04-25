Man jailed on 20 counts of child porn

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man facing 20 felony counts for possessing child pornography is free on bond and set for trial in June.

The Mahoning County grand jury indicted Robert C. Iwaskey, 41, of Dunbar Street, last week on 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday and later posted 10 percent of his $40,000 bond, according to court records.

County sheriff’s office Maj. Jeff Allen said Wednesday an Austintown Police Department investigator assigned to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force produced evidence on Iwaskey’s alleged online activities – and ultimately a search warrant for his home.

That agent is one of several “consistently investigating internet crimes against children,” he said.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of common pleas court ordered Iwaskey must have “absolutely no unsupervised contact of any kind whatsoever with minors.”

Iwaskey is being represented by Youngstown attorney Rhys Cartwright-Jones.

He is set for a jury trial June 10 before Judge Maureen Sweeney, records show.