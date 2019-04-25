Kyle and O’Hara want to be Hubbard’s mayor

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

The city’s next mayor will be a familiar face.

Councilman Ben Kyle, D-at large, and Councilman Tim O’Hara, D-2nd, are running in the May 7 Democratic primary election to become mayor because current Mayor John Darko is not seeking another term.

Both candidates bring business experience to the table and are actively involved in the community.

Kyle, who serves as the chairman of the finance committee, was the 1st Ward councilman from 2013 to 2016, and then began serving as an at-large councilman in 2017.

Among his primary goals are improving quality of life for families, promoting safety in schools, and boosting economic development. As councilman, he drafted legislation to get a school resource officer in the city’s school district, and hopes to secure another officer.

O’Hara has been serving as 2nd Ward councilman since 2010. He is chairman of council’s safety committee and is also on the Eagle Joint Fire District board.

One of his top priorities is to find funding opportunities, such as grants, to expand resources and staffing for the police and fire department.

Kyle has been vice president of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home since 2009, and has worked at the family business since 1998.

He has been involved with many community and regional organizations including the Hubbard Community Fund and Rotary Club of Hubbard. As the community outreach director for the Hubbard School Levy Committee, he helped gain support for the last levy.

O’Hara has owned and operated Rehab Placement Services, a company that helps disabled workers find re-employment or receive work training through worker’s compensation, since 2004.

Among other community activities, O’Hara served as the vice president of the Hubbard Community Youth League for three years and has coached baseball, softball and basketball for 15 years. He also initiated a block watch for the 2nd Ward as a councilman.

One of the top priorities for both candidates is economic development.

They said they will strive to fill the empty manufacturing buildings in the city, such as the former Ball Corp. facility.

Kyle said he has a plan to work with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Eastgate Regional Council of Government (where he serves on the citizens advisory board) to promote the city.

Improving the city’s already reliable infrastructure and utilities would both benefit residents and bring businesses, he said.

“If you invest in your community, other people will want to invest in you as well,” Kyle said.

O’Hara said he has helped business owners relocate their businesses, including Webb’s Ice Cream, to Hubbard by helping the owners with processes such as changing the zoning status.

O’Hara said he would like to offer incentives such as tax abatements to employers looking to relocate or expand into Hubbard to create more local jobs.

Kyle agreed, but with stipulations.

“I want to make sure the people in my community will benefit from a business expansion, that there will be local jobs available,” Kyle said.

Maintaining the city’s good fiscal status while maintaining the city’s quality of life is another priority for the candidates.

“We have increased our investment in public works programs and day-to-day operations providing for the citizens,” Kyle wrote on his candidate’s form. “While at the same time, we have received less money through local government funds and reduced revenues from income taxes.”

Kyle said when Darko took office in 2012, there was only about $28,000 in the general fund. Now, there is about $1.5 million in the general fund. He said he is proud to have been part of the decisions that improved the city’s fiscal status as the finance chairman.

O’Hara said he will continue to focus on projects such as the street-resurfacing program while also striving to maintain fiscal stability.

Kyle, who is the fourth generation of his family to work in public service, said it’s an honor to serve.

“Public service is an important part of my life, and I want my children to understand how important it is to be part of something that’s bigger than yourself,” he said.

O’Hara said it’s been his dream to serve as mayor for a long time.

“I have always had the best interest of Hubbard as my top priority,” he said.

HUBBARD

Mayor’s race

Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary Tuesday for mayor. The winning candidate will replace Mayor John Darko, who is not seeking re-election. There is no Republican in the race.

BENJAMIN KYLE

Age: 37

Address: 960 Elaine Court

Employment: At-large councilman, vice president of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, owner of Kyle Monuments.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration at Youngstown State University, 2000; Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science diploma program in 2004; master’s degree in business administration at YSU, 2006.

Family: Wife, Sable; son, Greyson; and daughter, Sophia.

Priority: Families, economic development and in-school safety.

TIM O’HARA

Age: 52

Address: 610 Creekside Drive

Employment: 2nd Ward councilman, owner of Rehab Placement Services.

Education: Associate degree in computer information systems at Youngstown State University.

Family: Wife, Deborah; son, Jared; daughter, JennaLyn.

Priority: Increasing economic development and increasing all safety forces in the community.

Source: Candidates’ questionnaires