GM adds Corvette jobs in Kentucky

DETROIT

General Motors, which has idled its Lordstown assembly plant, is adding 400 jobs at its plant in Bowling Green, Ky., for production of its new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette, the Detroit Free Press reports.

GM said Thursday it will add a second shift, or about 400 hourly jobs, at its Bowling Green Assembly plant. The shift will support production of the next-generation Corvette. GM earlier this month in New York revealed a camouflaged version of the next generation of the sports car, first introduced to the world in 1953. GM has promised to take the wraps off the car July 18.

The addition of the second shift will boost the plant’s workforce to at least 1,300 people, GM said.