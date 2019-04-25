Farmers 1Q results

CANFIELD

Farmers National Banc Corp. reported financial results for the three months ended March 31.

Net income for the quarter was $8.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, which compares with $7.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

This is the 145th consecutive quarter of profitability for the company. In addition to its 9 percent profit growth, the company also saw 9 percent loan growth, from $1.60 billion in March 2018 to $1.74 billion this month.

Net income reported

CORTLAND

Cortland Bancorp, the holdings company for Cort-land Savings and Banking Co., reported a net income of $2.1 million, or $0.49 per share for the first quarter. That is an increase of 37 percent over the $1.5 million, or $0.35 per share, for the first quarter of 2018.

The company also announced that its board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable June 3 to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 13.

Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E. coli

CARROLLTON, Ga.

The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.

The bacteria is an unusual strain that has sickened 156 people in 10 states, including Ohio, hospitalizing 20 of them. Ground beef had been described as the likely source. However, officials say they’re still testing to see whether the recalled beef is related to the outbreak.

A recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service says K2D Foods is recalling about 56.7 tons of meat. K2D does business as Colorado Premium Foods of Carrollton, Ga. The meat is in 48-pound boxes labeled “ground beef puck” for institutional use.

Facebook anticipates an FTC privacy fine of up to $5 billion

SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook said it expects a fine of up to $5 billion from the Federal Trade Commission, which is investigating whether the social network violated its users’ privacy.

The company set aside $3 billion in its quarterly earnings report Wednesday as a contingency against the possible penalty but noted that the “matter remains unresolved.”

The one-time charge slashed Facebook’s first-quarter net income considerably, although revenue grew by 25 percent in the period. The FTC has been looking into whether Facebook broke its own 2011 agreement promising to protect user privacy.

Woman killed when she falls into meat grinder at work

MUNCY, Pa.

Authorities say a woman was killed when she fell into a meat grinder at a processing plant in northern Pennsylvania.

It’s not clear what caused the accident at the Economy Locker Storage Co. in Muncy.

The Lycoming County coroner’s office says 35-year-old Jill Greninger apparently fell around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Her body was found by a co-worker who heard strange noises coming from the commercial machine.

Authorities say Greninger may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs before the fatal accident.

Staff/wire reports