Decision expected today on who will succeed Mohip as CEO

Officials meet with third finalist

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A decision could come as early as today regarding who will succeed Krish Mohip as the chief executive officer of Youngstown City Schools.

The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission met Wednesday with Youngstown Board of Education members Tina Cvetkovich and Ron Shadd to privately interview the third of three finalists for the position. The group is meeting again this morning to discuss the interviews and possibly vote on a new CEO.

The three candidates are Steve Thompson of the Willoughby-East Lake City School District in Northeast Ohio, Justin Jennings of the Muskegon, Mich., City School District and Andy Tommelleo, who works as a consultant for the Ohio Department of Education’s support team in a Canfield Mahoning County Educational Service Center office.

The Youngstown chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People issued a news release early Tuesday, expressing concerns about Tommelleo’s performance on a state-appointed support team that aimed to help Youngstown City School District improve its academic performance.

“Youngstown should not be a training ground,” NAACP Youngstown chapter President George Freeman said Tuesday.

John Richard, chairman of the academic distress commission, said he was disappointed with the statement.

“My personal hope would be that the NAACP would be more solutions-oriented, rather than constantly pointing fingers,” he said.

The NAACP Youngstown chapter responded by announcing a news conference to take place at 8:30 a.m. today.

Freeman told The Vindicator on Wednesday that the NAACP Youngstown chapter will use the news conference to provide the public with information about the CEO selection process that it already provided to the state superintendent and assistant state superintendent.

The release reads, “The NAACP is not pointing fingers – we are pointing out failings, offering solutions and celebrating success.”