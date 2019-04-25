CNN: NKorea sends $2M bill to U.S. for Otto Warmbier's care
CNN is reporting that North Korea has sent the U.S. a $2 million bill for the care of Otto Warmbier, who was detained in the nation for years, was returned to the U.S. in a comatose state, and who died a few days later.
The North Korean government said the U.S. authorized the payment, which has not yet been made.
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.