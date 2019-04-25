CNN: NKorea sends $2M bill to U.S. for Otto Warmbier's care

CNN is reporting that North Korea has sent the U.S. a $2 million bill for the care of Otto Warmbier, who was detained in the nation for years, was returned to the U.S. in a comatose state, and who died a few days later.

The North Korean government said the U.S. authorized the payment, which has not yet been made.

