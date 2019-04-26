CD RATES
The table shows the annual percentage yield as of Wednesday. All yields given in percent. Balances required vary, and some banks offer lower yields if certain balances aren’t met.
Associated SchoolNANA1.802.102.202.502.90
Cortland BankNA0.050.150.200.300.551.00
Farmers National BankNA0.030.100.150.200.350.65
Chemical BankNANANA0.50NA0.901.49
Home Savings & Loan0.050.050.100.400.400.653.00
717 Credit UnionNANA0.602.581.692.082.48
Source: Individual banking institutionsThe Vindicator
