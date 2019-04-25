Canfield cops on lookout for coyote in dog attack
CANFIELD — Police are on the lookout after a Greenmont Avenue told them her dog was attacked and possibly taken by a coyote this morning.
Detective Josh Wells said the woman put the dog about 5:30 a.m. to go to the bathroom when it was attacked.
Wells asked if anyone sees the dog if they can call the police department at 330-533-4903.
Wells said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources advises that anyone taking a pet outside after dark accompany the pet and make sure the area is well lit.
