Boardman death probed

BOARDMAN

Boardman police are investigating a death at a four-plex at 4417 South Ave.

Police Chief Todd Werth on Wednesday night said police are waiting on a determination from the coroner. He also noted that police are making sure to notify the family before the man’s name is released.

The man was found dead by a person working at the building.

Initially it was described as police investigating the circumstances of a man bleeding from his head. The call was made to police at about 6:35 p.m.

Permit-process proposal

POLAND

Poland Municipal Forest board member Dr. Ian Renne on Tuesday proposed a change to the board’s permit approval process. Currently, Poland residents who wish to perform an action in the forest are required to submit a permit to the chairwoman of the board, Elinor Zedaker. “Action” covers anything from events at the pavilion to use of chain saws in the forest.

Renne intends to make permit approval subject to board vote. “The board has no say, nor are we informed,” Renne said at the meeting.

The idea stems from Renne’s concern that the village street department removal of wood dams from the forest is resulting in increased erosion. The erosion process has been the subject of debate among board members. Zedaker advised Renne to bring his idea to the village solicitor, Jay Macejko.

Possible cause of crash

YOUNGSTOWN

Police think a medical condition about 11 a.m. Wednesday caused the driver of a van in the 1800 block of Mahoning Avenue on the city’s West Side traveling west to go left of center and collided with an AT&T truck.

The driver was examined by paramedics. Police and fire crews shut down the road between North Schenley and North Heights avenues for several minutes until the accident was cleaned up.

CASTLO to get grant

STRUTHERS

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker announced Wednesday during city council’s regular meeting that CASTLO – an economic development group tasked with expanding business opportunities in Campbell, Struthers and Lowellville – will receive a $10,000 grant for economic development in downtown Struthers.

The grant money is awarded by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

CASTLO will add an additional $3,000 of its own funds to the grant money for projects aimed at increasing foot traffic to downtown Struthers and environmental efforts to link Yellow Creek to the Mahoning River in anticipation for Struthers’ upcoming dam removal projects.

Advised to release report

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners have written a letter advising the three Geauga County commissioners who run the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District with them that they believe an investigative report regarding disputes among the district’s employees should be released to the public.

The district hired an attorney to investigate complaints by two female employees against director Greg Kovalchick, who is on sick leave and resigning effective May 1.

Geauga County Commissioner Tim Lennon said after the last district meeting April 9 that he viewed the issue to be a “conflict of personalities.”

Pa. man pleads not guilty

WARREN

Ronald D. McDonel, 58, of Sharpsville, Pa., pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to three counts of aggravated robbery and three of kidnapping in the April 25, 2017, armed robbery of the Direct Jewelry Outlet on state Route 46 in Niles.

McDonel was indicted at the same time as two accomplices in 2017, but McDonel could not be located until now, officials said.

His accomplices were sentenced to seven years and four years in prison after being convicted on the same charges McDonel faces. The three were originally from Detroit.

YNDC receives grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. received a $10,000 grant from Citizens Bank on Wednesday. The funds will be used to benefit the Community Financial Empowerment Initiative locally.

Pet Expo Show & Sale

NILES

The 2019 Northeast Ohio Pet Expo Show & Sale is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Eastwood Complex. The expo will be at the former Kmart building on state Route 46. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. This event is also a fundraiser for many of the local animal charities and rescues that will be there.

Among the festivities will be the pet fashion show at 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be pony rides and coloring contests for the children. Pets will be offered for sale, rescue and adoption.

There also will be a free workshop and demonstrations on how your pet can be unleashed at all times. Appearing this weekend will be Doris Straka, animal communicator from Cleveland.

Admission is $5 for adults; kids under 12 and pets are free. For information, call 330-518-7794.

Taking prescription drugs

LIBERTY

The township police department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration will collect prescription drugs for free and safe disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road. No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted.

Meet the fire chief

NEW MIDDLETOWN

The village will have a “Meet the Chief” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the municipal building, 10711 Main St.

At the event, residents can meet the newly appointed fire Chief Lee Ingold, ask questions about the fire department, review the new chief’s five-year plan and have the opportunity to view equipment. For information, call 330-542-2846.

Teen driving school

BOARDMAN

Mahoning Valley Region Sports Car Club of America will host Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Tire Rack Street Survival is a nonprofit national driver-education program that teaches teens the skills they need to stay alive behind the wheel.

The program improves driver competence through hands-on experiences in real-world driving situations, according to a Tire Rack news release. More than 5,000 teens are involved in fatal crashes each year, and an additional 196,000 are injured.

Tire Rack Street Survival is open to licensed and permitted drivers age 15–21. Forms, schedules and information can be found online at www.streetsurvival.org. The cost is $95 per student and some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates.

MetroParks cleanup

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks and the Whispering Pines District Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America will have an Earth Day cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. This year, 19 locations throughout the MetroParks system will be visited by more than 275 volunteers. For information, call Carol Vigorito at 330-740-7114, ext. 104.

Free smoke alarms

YOUNGSTOWN

The American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio will install free smoke alarms in the city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and May 11 in Youngstown as part of a national effort.

Red Cross volunteers and partners will go door-to-door on those days to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in alarms and help families create home-fire escape plans.

Board meeting set

NORTH JACKSON

The Jackson-Milton school board will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to interview the design builders for the new gymnasium. The board may approve the design builder that night. In addition, an executive session will be held for employment of personnel, and action may be taken.