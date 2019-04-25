Biden team says he has spoken with Anita Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top aide to Joe Biden says the former vice president has spoken with Anita Hill, whose treatment during Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation hearing has been a source of criticism for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

In a text message today to The Associated Press, Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield says, "They had a private discussion where he shared with her directly his regret for what she endured and his admiration for everything she has done to change the culture around sexual harassment in this country."

Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, when Hill came forward with allegations that Thomas had sexually harassed her.

Hill has not responded to multiple requests for comment by the AP.

Biden has said he wishes he could have avoided what called questioning that was "hostile and insulting."

Former Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond is supporting Biden's 2020 presidential bid. He says Biden "has always been in the corner of working people and minorities."

The Democratic Louisiana congressman told The Associated Press today he encouraged Biden to run soon after President Donald Trump's 2016 election.