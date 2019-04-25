2-player Greatest May opener now OPEN to all Greatest
This event is now open to ALL GREATEST GOLFERS.
If you've played Greatest, join us for this event.
==
Dear Greatest Champs —
Greatest Golfer of the Valley kicks off its 10th season in 2019, and we want to do so with a new event you are invited to launch.
Introducing the ...
Greatest Turns Ten 2-player Invite at Links at Firestone Farms
Presented and hosted by The Links at Firestone Farms
Friday, May 17, 3 p.m. shotgun followed by evening dinner
• Limited invite field.
Event open to All Greatest Champions and partner, and All 2018 finalists and partner.
This is first-come, first-in signups before we open it to other players Greatest players.
==
Format:
We will play 18 holes in a 2-player shamble format.
Both partners tee off; second shots are played from the best drive; individual ball played in; best gross and best net score carded.
Handicaps must be provided. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.
Players will play from respective tees: Men, Women, Seniors, Juniors
==
Teams:
We are asking that you invite a partner who’s never played in Greatest — or has only played once or twice. If you show up with legendary faces and say “this is all I could find,” we’ll tease you all summer — but maybe let you play.
Help us grow Greatest by bringing new faces to Greatest.
Juniors can pair with adults; women can pair with men; etc.
The only banned pairing is slow player and slow player.
==
Prizes:
We have a $1,500 prize package set up.
We will award 1st Place Gross and Net, as well as 2nd and 3rd Gross and Net.
1st — $100 x 4 players plus entry into 2019 Greatest Golfer.
2nd — $85 x 4 players
3rd — $50 x 4 players
If we grow sponsorships, we will grow prizes.
==
Dinner:
We’ll have fun recognizing the 10 years of Greatest.
Do you know the first champs ever?
Cost:
Entry fee is $85/per player.
Spouse dinner option: $25
==
Registration
Email me tfranko@vindy.com with your partner name. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.
That will reserve your space. This event will be first-come access for champs and 2018 finalists before being opened to the whole 2018 field.
