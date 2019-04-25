14th annual Scouting breakfast fundraiser is Tuesday
BOARDMAN — The 14th annual "Celebration of Scouting" breakfast fundraiser begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.
The Whispering Pines District of the Great Trail Boy Scout Council is hosting the breakfast, which serves scout families in Mahoning County and Hubbard.
The keynote speaker is Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is an Eagle Scout.
Breakfast is from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m, with the program following.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.