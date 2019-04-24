YNDC receives $10K grant from Citizens Bank


April 24, 2019 at 4:46p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. received a $10,000 grant from Citizens Bank today.

The funds will be used to benefit the Community Financial Empowerment Initiative locally.

