Man charged in Warren Amber Alert expected to be released on bond

Staff report

WARREN

James Stennett, 20, whose fight with the mother of his infant son Thursday led to an Amber Alert, will apparently make bond and be released from the Trumbull County jail after a judge ruled Tuesday he’s not a threat to himself or others.

During Stennett’s first hearing Friday, Judge Thomas Gysegem said Stennett would be held in jail without eligibility to make bond until after he received a “safety assessment,” which is done to determine whether the person is safe to leave jail on bond.

On Tuesday, the judge said Stennett could go free on bond as long as he does not possess weapons, that he has no incidents involving the police, and he follows any requirements of probation officers and Trumbull County Children Services – if Children Services becomes involved in the case.

In answering a question from a court official, Stennett’s mother said she would post Stennett’s $2,500 bond and get him out of jail.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday after a 1:20 p.m. incident at a home on Hazelwood Avenue Southeast where Stennett and his infant son’s mother lived.

Police said Stennett and the baby’s mother, 19, fought, resulting in Stennett knocking her down, starting to choke her and telling her he was taking their son and would shoot police in the face if they tried to take the child from him. The report says the baby’s mother told police Stennett keeps a shotgun in his car.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the child was safely turned over to police and Stennett was arrested around 8 p.m. on Berkshire Drive Southeast.

When The Vindicator asked her Tuesday whether she was following through with charges against Stennett, she declined to comment.

Stennett’s mother also declined to comment.

Stennett is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and interference with custody. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.