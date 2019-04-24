Trumbull County Historical Society annual meeting is Saturday
WARREN — The Trumbull County Historical Society will have its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Masonic Temple, 211 E. Market St. Tickets will be $15 per person, and include a breakfast buffet catered by the Mocha House and a tour of the temple. Reservations are required by visiting eventbrite.com by today.
