Trumbull County Historical Society annual meeting is Saturday

April 24, 2019 at 2:37p.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County Historical Society will have its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Masonic Temple, 211 E. Market St. Tickets will be $15 per person, and include a breakfast buffet catered by the Mocha House and a tour of the temple. Reservations are required by visiting eventbrite.com by today.

