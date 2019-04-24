Trumbull commissioners OK bike trail plan

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners today authorized the Trumbull County MetroParks to get started on land acquisition for the fourth and final phase of the county's bike and hike trail, called the Western Reserve Greenway.

The actual acquisition of the rights of way for Phase 4 through Howland and Weathersfield townships and the cities of Warren and Niles is still about a year away.

But the authorization allows Zach Svette, executive director of the Trumbull County MetroParks, to negotiate with MS Consultants of Youngstown to provide right of way services.

Svette is also authorized to negotiate with Bowman Appraisal Review to provide appraisal review services related to the project.

Svette says to expect construction to begin in 2021 or 2022.