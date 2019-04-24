Tiffany Lewis is YCSD 2019 Teacher of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN — Tiffany Lewis was summoned to her school’s library for what she assumed would be a staff meeting.

Much to her surprise, however, she got more than she bargained for.

“I’m excited, humbled and super-stoked. I’m so thankful and appreciative,” Lewis said after learning she had been named the Youngstown City Schools District’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com