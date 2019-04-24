Testimony continues in Baker murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors learned today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court the last selfie a woman who was murdered on the West Side took on her phone was 15 minutes before she was killed.

That revelation was part of the cellphone evidence introduced in the aggravated murder trial of Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue.

Baker is accused of killing Rae'venne Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death June 23, 2017, in an SUV on Oneta Street.

Prosecutors said that evidence from the phones of Baker, the victim and the co-defendant, Barraya Hickson, 26, show they were all in the area at the time of the shooting.

Hickson pleaded guilty last week to a charge of obstructing justice.

Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com