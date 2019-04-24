A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

April 22

Drugs: A traffic stop on Coit Road led to the discovery of two bags of suspected marijuana that totaled 11 grams, two plastic containers in which was a total of 30 grams of suspected marijuana, and a vial of suspected marijuana oil. Charges were pending.

Menacing: A Christopher Drive woman told police she felt she was being stalked.

Theft: A man reported numerous items that included jewelry, drill bits and a generator stolen from his Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road residence.

BOARDMAN

April 18

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 7500 block of Market Street led to the arrest of John N. Kropolinsky, 56, of Market, Boardman, who was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Brenden P. Clark, 32, of South Avenue, Boardman, with one felony and one misdemeanor count each of domestic violence after the mother of his child alleged that during an argument related to diapers, Clark grabbed and restrained her, which allowed his current girlfriend to attempt to punch and kick the accuser. One of the charges was elevated because of a 2013 domestic-violence conviction, a report indicated.

Theft: Alexis C. Trakas, 44, of Bay Village, Ohio, was charged with stealing about $590 worth of property that included an air purifier from Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Lyneice M. Bennett, 48, of Wychwood Lane, Youngstown, surrendered on a theft warrant, related to a shoplifting situation March 24 in which Bennett was accused of intentionally failing to self-scan $40 worth of merchandise at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to take custody of Tabitha S. Lee, 30, who was wanted on a theft warrant. Lee, of Early Road, Youngstown, was accused of stealing two rugs valued at a total of $170 last November from Walmart.

Arrest: Police in the 4000 block of South Avenue arrested Paige N. DeLong, 27, who listed addresses in Cleveland and on South Avenue in Boardman. She was wanted on a Cuyahoga County probation-violation warrant.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Christopher J. Thomas of Buckeye Circle, Youngstown, with one felony count each of domestic violence and obstructing official business after a woman at a Market Street motel alleged that during an argument, Thomas, 33, pushed her head against an outside concrete wall and stomped on her feet, then smashed a bottle of fingernail polish near the accuser, spraying her with the material. In addition, after his arrest, Thomas claimed that an injury he sustained, which resulted in swelling to his face, was because of allergies when instead he had intentionally banged his head against a partition in a cruiser, police said.

Theft: Gerald R.J. Brown, 56, of Sycamore Street, Youngstown, was arrested at Boardman Area Court on a theft charge after police alleged that earlier this month, Brown selected roof shingles while at Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive, then made a fraudulent return to receive $201 in store credit. In March, Brown committed a similar crime at the big-box store in which he received about $319 worth of credit for 14 pieces of building material that he had never bought, a report showed.

Theft: Devyn C. Coles, 26, of Midland, Pa., faced a charge after $260 worth of merchandise, including a shirt, was taken from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft/forgery: A Market Street man who checked his bank-account activity discovered a check had been drawn for $450 and forged.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Glenwood Avenue man said his roommate had borrowed his 1998 Dodge Ram but failed to return it by an agreed-upon time.

April 19

Theft: Authorities filed theft charges against Morgan T. Wessling, 20, of Logan Gate Road, Liberty, and Ashley Price, 22, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, after alleging the two women had stolen from Walmart 18 items, such as men’s wear, that was valued at $131.

Theft: A Lisbon woman returned to a Boardman-Poland Road clothing store at which she had shopped only to find out her $1,000 iPhone had been stolen.

Theft: Ashley M. Miranda of Reed Avenue, Campbell, faced a theft charge after $71 worth of food and clothing was not self-scanned while she was in Walmart. Miranda, 33, also was wanted on a Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on a traffic charge.

Arrest: After pulling him over on Doral Drive, officers took Alexander D. Douglas of Helena Avenue, Youngstown, into custody upon ascertaining Douglas, 46, was wanted on a Campbell warrant accusing him of violating a court order.

Theft: A Moyer Avenue woman noticed someone had removed her grandson’s $78 bicycle.

Theft: Chelsea N. Volz, 23, of Moore Street, Struthers, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $48 worth of diapers and other items while in Walmart.

Arrest: A vehicle registration check and traffic stop on Market Street resulted in Greg Stanko’s arrest. Stanko, 38, of Sharrott Road, North Lima, was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: An employee left Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St., and discovered someone had rummaged through her vehicle before taking $1.50 worth of assorted coins.

Theft: A Youngstown man reported a 15-inch laptop computer, a set of headphones, a bag and a portfolio folder missing from his car while he was in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive. The loss was calculated at $2,595.

Theft: A man reportedly fled on foot then left Walmart in a blue Ford Focus after having stolen several pairs of women’s undergarments from the big-box discount store.

April 20

Arrest: Officers answered a call regarding someone possibly waving a knife at a Lemans Drive apartment, where they took into custody Dary’l G. McLendon, 25, who listed addresses on Monticello Boulevard in Liberty and Euclid Boulevard in Youngstown, and was wanted on an Austintown warrant charging larceny and complicity to theft.

Domestic violence: An 11-year-old Boardman boy was charged with the crime after his older brother alleged the boy forced his way into the accuser’s bedroom before pushing him into a closet and slapping him.

Arrest: While dealing with a possible shoplifting situation at Walmart, police took into custody Darnell J. West, 36, of Elm Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Boardman warrant charging theft, as well as a warrant from the Trumbull County 911 center.

Arrests: After stopping their vehicle on Larkridge Avenue, authorities arrested Dinique Wilson, 30, who listed addresses on Midland Avenue in Youngstown and Mesabi Street in Sharon, Pa., and was wanted on a Campbell warrant; Phillip D. Harris, 46, of Compton Avenue, Youngstown, on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant; and Enrico T. Rhodes Sr., 42, of Chicago Avenue, Youngstown, on a parole-violation charge from Harrisburg, Pa. Wilson also was charged with obstructing official business when, police alleged, she gave her sister’s name as they tried to identify her.

Theft: Shar L.N. Hopkins, 23, of Cooper Street, and Kendra L. Gregory-Hopkins, 24, of Fifth Avenue, faced theft charges. The two Youngstown women were accused of purposely neglecting to self-scan about $183 worth of Easter candy and other merchandise while in Walmart.

Theft: Police charged Angelina Benedis, 40, with theft and possessing criminal tools after alleging she had stolen $260 worth of items, including three hooded sweatshirts, from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road. Benedis, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, also used a pair of scissors to cut the security tags off two of the items, a report showed.

April 21

Arrest: Officers in the 5200 block of Market Street picked up Darius L. Thompson, 26, after learning that Thompson, of West Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court to face a charge of making false alarms.

Burglary/criminal damaging: A woman alleged another woman broke a window and entered her Forest Park Place residence, then damaged the accuser’s car.

April 22

Arrest: Police received a tip that a wanted person was at a Market Street car dealership, where they picked up Wesley A. Cattoi of Fairlawn Avenue, Boardman, upon confirming Cattoi, 31, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Struthers Municipal Court on a driving-under-suspension charge.

Theft: A man told officers that after returning to his East Western Reserve Road residence, he noticed a 1996 Ford Ranger, a cellphone and two tablet computers had been taken.

Theft: A Market Street woman noticed her wallet missing from a shopping cart while she patronized a Doral Drive grocery store.

Threats: Youngstown police handed to Boardman authorities Terrence L. George, 31, of Imperial Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a charge of making a domestic-violence threat, related to a Dec. 13, 2018, situation in which a woman at a Tiffany Boulevard motel alleged George, her former boyfriend, came to her room and threatened to kill the accuser almost immediately after she had ended their relationship.

Extortion: A Bonnie Place woman alleged a friend with whom she had a falling out threatened to post on Facebook the accuser’s Social Security number unless she paid money she supposedly owed.

Vandalism: Officers charged two 13-year-old township boys with vehicular vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor, after a woman at Akron Children’s Hospital reported having seen someone throw rocks at her vehicle and strike its windshield before the teens fled on bicycles.

Theft: Mary A. Dunlap, 66, of LaSalle Avenue, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of a $60 set of silver earrings from Kohl’s.

April 23

Weapon: Officers reported seeing a man walking on Lockwood Boulevard who they thought may have needed assistance before they charged Andy L. Dicioccio, 35, of Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, with one felony count each of carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence. Dicioccio was carrying a handgun before he discarded the firearm into a front yard in the 5800 block, police alleged.