Probe into air-bag failures expands

Associated Press

DETROIT

U.S. auto safety regulators expanded an investigation into malfunctioning ZF-TRW air-bag controls to include 12.3 million vehicles because the bags may not inflate in a crash. The problem could be responsible for as many as eight deaths.

Vehicles made by Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Fiat Chrysler from 2010 to 2019 model years are included, according to documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

On April 19, NHTSA upgraded the probe from a preliminary evaluation to an engineering analysis, a step closer toward seeking recalls. So far, only Hyundai, Kia and Fiat Chrysler have issued recalls.

Four deaths that may have been caused by the problem were reported in Hyundai-Kia vehicles and three in Fiat Chryslers. NHTSA opened an investigation in March 2017 involving the TRW parts in Hyundais and Kias.

The upgrade came after investigators found two recent serious crashes involving 2018 and 2019 Toyota Corollas. One person was killed.

In the documents, NHTSA said it didn’t find any other cases of electrical interference in other Hyundai, Kia or Fiat Chrysler vehicles with the ZF-TRW systemnot in other Toyota, Honda or Mitsubishi vehicles with the same parts.

ZF,a German automaker which acquired TRW Automotive in 2015, said in a statement it’s committed to safety and is cooperating with NHTSA and automakers.