Pa. woman killed when she falls into meat grinder at work

MUNCY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed when she fell into a meat grinder at a processing plant in northern Pennsylvania.

But it’s still not clear what caused the accident at the Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy.

The Lycoming County coroner’s office says 35-year-old Jill Greninger apparently fell about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Her body was found by a co-worker who heard strange noises coming from the commercial machine.

Authorities say Greninger may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs before the fatal accident.

Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.

The death is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.