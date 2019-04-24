Unemployment rate for tri-county areas largely unchanged

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The unemployment rate in Mahoning County has remained largely stagnant since last year, while Columbiana County’s rate has decreased.

Mahoning County’s unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent. Last year, the county’s civilian labor force – which includes both employed and unemployed 16 years old or older who are working or seeking work – was 104,000, of which 6,300 were unemployed. This year the workforce was 103,600, of which 6,300 were unemployed. Employed individuals grew by 300.

In Columbiana County, unemployment fell by .7 percent from 5.6 to 4.9. In 2018, the county’s labor force was 47,300, with 44,700 employed and 2,600 unemployed. This year, the labor force is 47,400, with 45,100 employed and 2,300 unemployed.

Trumbull County’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 6.6 percent. The county’s labor force in 2018 was 88,000, with 82,400 employed and 5,600 unemployed. In 2019, the labor force was 87,900, with 82,100 employed and 5,800 unemployed.

The state’s March unemployment rate was 4.4 percent. Nationally, the unemployment rate is 3.8 percent.