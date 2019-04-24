Dana Anniversary Gala box
IF YOU GO
When: Today, dinner at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Stambaugh Ballroom and Auditorium
Tickets: $10, $5 for seniors and students at stambaughauditorium.com
IF YOU GO
When: Today, dinner at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Stambaugh Ballroom and Auditorium
Tickets: $10, $5 for seniors and students at stambaughauditorium.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.