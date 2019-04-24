Dana Anniversary Gala box


April 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

IF YOU GO

When: Today, dinner at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stambaugh Ballroom and Auditorium

Tickets: $10, $5 for seniors and students at stambaughauditorium.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000


Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500