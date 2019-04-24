Historic flag returns to Ohio Statehouse for Lincoln anniversary

COLUMBUS (AP) — A historic flag is returning to the Ohio Statehouse during this year’s commemoration of the repose of President Abraham Lincoln.

The 36-star flag that flew over the grounds during Lincoln’s repose was originally presented to David Nevin Murray, of Portsmouth, on behalf of the Union Army for Murray’s contributions to the Civil War effort. Murray’s descendants donated it to the Ohio History Connection.



A flag dedication will begin activities at the Statehouse on Monday, the 154th anniversary of the assassinated president’s repose in the Statehouse Rotunda. The 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A, will have an honor guard from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other events include cannon firings, a Civil War encampment and music. A photo exhibit on the journey of Lincoln’s funeral train runs Friday through Tuesday.