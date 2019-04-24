FBI assisting after car plows into pedestrians

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — The FBI says it's assisting California officials in the investigation of a motorist who appeared to deliberately plow into a group of people, injuring eight.

Prentice Danner, a spokesman for the FBI's field office in San Francisco, says the Sunnyvale Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation. But Danner says that if it is determined a federal crime was committed, the bureau will become more involved.

Sunnyvale Police Cpt. Jim Choi says the driver was arrested and has been identified, but that his name is not being made public to avoid compromising the investigation.