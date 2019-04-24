Dana School anniversary dinner today is private, not public
YOUNGSTOWN — Today's dinner at the Stambaugh Auditorium ballroom to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University is a private affair, not public.
The concert is open to the public, however, and the ticket price is $11, $5 for seniors and students.
(INCORRECT INFORMATION was published earlier today in The Vindicator print edition and on vindy.com.)
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.