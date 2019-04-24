CASTLO wins $10,000 grant for Struthers development

STRUTHERS

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker announced Wednesday during city council’s regular meeting that CASTLO — an economic development group tasked with expanding business opportunities in Campbell, Struthers and Lowellville — will receive a $10,000 grant for economic development in downtown Struthers.

The grant money is awarded by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

CASTLO will add an additional $3,000 of its own funds to the grant money for projects aimed at increasing foot traffic to downtown Struthers and environmental efforts to link Yellow Creek to the Mahoning River in anticipation for Struthers’ upcoming dam removal projects.