Canfield Fair 2019 entertainers announced
CANFIELD — Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be the second grandstand act at this year's Canfield Fair it was announced this morning.
Iglesias will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, the final day of the fair. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 3 at Canfield fair.com
Prices range from $26.50 to $46.50.
Earlier this year, the fair announced that its other grandstand act will be the a cappella vocal group Pentatonix. Tickets for that show are already on sale.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.