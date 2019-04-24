Canfield Fair 2019 entertainers announced

CANFIELD — Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be the second grandstand act at this year's Canfield Fair it was announced this morning.

Iglesias will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, the final day of the fair. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 3 at Canfield fair.com

Prices range from $26.50 to $46.50.

Earlier this year, the fair announced that its other grandstand act will be the a cappella vocal group Pentatonix. Tickets for that show are already on sale.