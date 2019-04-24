BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Ford dealer to give engine to CCCTC

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana Ford is donating a 2018 2.3L EcoBoost engine from a Ford Focus RS to the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center on Friday. The engine will offer students a hands-on training experience with a new vehicle engine.

Hunt Valve gets another contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, won a $40,755 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Techmo Bowl Tournament set

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Computer/Youngstown Studio will host its Tecmo Bowl Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at the downtown studio, 201 E. Commerce St., Suite 199.

Participants will go head-to-head with other players in this game from 1989. The winner will receive $100.

Tickets, which cost $11, can be purchased through Youngstown Computer’s Facebook page, on Eventbrite, or by calling 330-259-7278, Ext. 1.

Youngstown Computer opened Youngstown Studio to do experimental projects and work in multimedia, video gaming, live streaming, podcasts and marketing.

Sheet-metal apprenticeships

Boardman

The Sheet Metal Workers International is accepting applications for apprentice sheet-metal workers on the first Monday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m. at the union hall at 200 McClurg Road.

Apprentice wages begin at $13.69 an hour, plus fringe benefits. Journeymen wages and fringe benefits are $55.92 an hour.

To be considered, applicants must be at least 17, be eligible to work in the U.S., have the physical ability to perform the work, have reliable transportation to and from the jobsite and have no felony convictions.

Applicants must bring a high school diploma or equivalent, high school transcripts and a valid driver’s license. A basic aptitude test and drug screen also is required.

Kohl’s wants your Amazon returns

NEW YORK

Kohl’s wants shoppers to skip the post office and bring their Amazon returns to its stores. The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all of its 1,150 stores starting in July. Kohl’s has been testing Amazon returns at 100 stores for nearly two years and sees the service as a way to get people in its doors and potentially buy something while they’re there.

Those with Amazon returns don’t need to pack them up. Kohl’s says it will box items and ship them out for customers at no charge.

As part of the deal, Kohl’s is also giving Amazon the option to buy nearly 1.75 million of its shares over the next seven years at $69.68 a share, according to a government filing.

Staff reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,28.530.41

Aqua America, .20 37.840.30

Avalon Holdings,2.27‚àí0.02

Chemical Bank, .2843.620.93

Community Health Sys, .213.350.18

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.71‚àí2.28

Farmers Nat., .0714.060.20

First Energy, .36 40.740.15

Fifth/Third, .1628.350.79

First Niles Financial, .058.50‚àí0.50

FNB Corp., .1211.990.89

General Motors, .3839.830.31

General Electric, .129.330.005

Huntington Bank, .11 13.790.15

JP Morgan Chase, .56113.740.14

Key Corp, .1117.180.17

Macy’s, .38 24.650.31

Parker Hannifin, .76189.35‚àí0.55

PNC, .75134.200.36

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88176.612.94

Stoneridge32.130.15

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.450.22

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.