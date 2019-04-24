UPDATE | Chief: Boardman police probe South Avenue death



Published April 24, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Updated April 24, 2019 at 9:46 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Boardman police are investigating a death at a four-plex at 4417 South Ave. this evening.

Police Chief Todd Werth said police are waiting on a determination from the coroner. He also noted that police are making sure to notify the family before the name is released.

The man was found dead by a person working at the building.

Initially it was described as a Boardman police investigating the circumstances of a man bleeding from his head on the south end of South Avenue.

The situation, which the dispatcher described as being medical in nature, was reported to police at about 6:35 p.m.

