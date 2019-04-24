BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Patrick and Alexia Durkin, Youngstown, girl, April 22.
Sheena Russell and Robert Potts, East Liverpool, boy, April 22.
Danielle Diamantes and Paul Robenolt, Youngstown, boy, April 22.
Alexa Havlin and Willie Duck III, Poland, boy, April 22.
Bryan and Erin Whitaker, Warren, boy, April 22.
Tanqueray Williams and Anthony Fultz Jr., Youngstown, girl, April 22.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.