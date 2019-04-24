Agenda Thursday

ABC Water and Storm Water District, board meeting, 2 p.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, special board meeting, 4 p.m., meeting room, East Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, regular board meeting, 3 p.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, safety committee meeting, 5 p.m., 6th floor caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Youngstown City School District, academic distress commission, special meeting in executive session, 7:30 a.m., East High School library, 474 Bennington Ave.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, board meeting, noon, YMHA offices, 131 W. Boardman St., downtown Youngstown.

