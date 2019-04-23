YFD busy on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN

A fire at an 816 Plazaview Court apartment about 12:15 p.m. Monday was the third fire in four days on the East Side.

A malfunctioning stove inside an apartment caused heavy damage, Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said. A damage estimate was not available, Wright said.

A vacant home was destroyed Friday on Carl Street and early Monday on Ravine Drive.

BP gas station robbed

WARREN

A BP gas station at 1290 E. Market St. was robbed by a male wearing a shirt over his face at 5:30 a.m. Monday. He fled on foot after getting cash from two cash registers.

An employee showed a police officer surveillance video of the robbery showing a man wearing baggy light-gray sweatpants, dark shoes or boots, a dark-blue hooded jacket with an emblem on the front upper breast and an emblem or logo on the back.

The man ordered the clerk to give him the money and said, “Don’t let me hurt you.” The report does not mention a weapon.

Police located a dark-colored T-shirt tied in a knot on the ground on Grant Street just south and west of the gas station they believe was over the suspect’s face.

Man remains at large

VIENNA

John A. Walker Jr., a man Vienna police described as armed and dangerous and who eluded capture by Vienna police Friday, remains at large.

Trumbull County jail records indicate he is not in custody, and Girard Municipal Court records say Vienna police filed charges of obstructing official business, interfering with a police order and trespassing against Walker, 27, of Hickory Lane in Warren, on Monday.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt said Friday that Walker fled on foot after a traffic stop at Niles Vienna and Smith Stewart roads.

Woman reports rape

WARREN

A 36-year-old woman reported being raped at 11:30 p.m. Friday in her home on Parkman Road Northwest by a man who pushed his way into the house and told her she owed him money.

He came into the house after someone knocked at the door. The woman opened the door after seeing a female standing outside, she said.

The male took her into the back room to look for money. He became angry and punched her, she said. He pushed her into a closet and sexually assaulted her. He didn’t leave until 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. An ambulance took the woman to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Lordstown panel to meet

LORDSTOWN

Lordstown Village Council’s roads and grounds committee will have a meeting at 4:30 p.m. today in the administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Council will meet

WARREN

The Warren City Council will meet at 5 p.m. today in the municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE, to review the agenda for the regular meeting that will take place Wednesday.

Sex offender arrested

BOARDMAN

A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday after attempting to solicit an 18-year-old for sex in the parking lot of Home Savings and Loan on April 12, according to police reports.

The victim told the police James Allen, 38, of Youngstown, asked him if he was interested in paying Allen for “favors.” When the victim declined, Allen asked if he knew of “any boys his age that would be interested.”

According to the reports, Allen is a registered sex offender on parole for importuning a 14-year-old.

His parole officer requested that Allen be transported to Mahoning County jail. Boardman police arrested him on charges of soliciting in prostitution Thursday.

OEPA: Report was false

NILES

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has determined a citizen’s report of oil in a creek along U.S. Route 422 at Park Drive near Eastwood Mall was false.

“After daylight provided the on-scene coordinator a better view of the waterway, it was determined that no oil was present in the creek,” Anthony Chenault, OEPA media coordinator, said in an email Monday. “There was a buildup of organic matter and algae on the creek [a natural condition], which closely resembled degraded petroleum.”

The OEPA and Trumbull County Haz-Mat team were initially called to the location Sunday night.

Honoring girl’s memory

YOUNGSTOWN

Fourth-grade students at Wilson Elementary School will honor their classmate, Aleysha Rosario, who died in a house fire in December, with a balloon release at the school today at 10:45 a.m. to mark her 10th birthday. Rosario was the oldest of five children that died in the fire.

Blessing of the Bikes

WINDHAM

The Teamster Horsemen Chapter 40 will have its 13th annual Blessing of the Bikes motorcycle event at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, state Route 303. A picnic will follow.

Proceeds benefit the Windham Knights of Columbus Council Chapter 4433. Riders can meet up with the Pittsburgh Horsemen at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Park Experimental Farm across from the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Donation to Walnut Grove

CANFIELD

Representatives of Miss Dana’s Diamonds, 7484 Huntington Drive, Boardman, will give a $5,000 check Thursday to the Walnut Grove, an all-inclusive playground in Canfield. Miss Dana’s, a youth tumbling, gymnastics and cheerleading business, raised the money through an Easter egg hunt fundraiser.

Wildfire protection area

BOARDMAN

Mahoning County has been added to a wildfire protection area designated by Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said fire Chief Mark Pitzer at Monday’s trustees meeting.

Inclusion in the area subjects the county to new regulations that ban burning in March through May and October and November from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fire department will be responsible for enforcing these regulations and reporting brush fires to ODNR.