Woman convicted of bestiality pleads guilty to robbing Warren bank in February

Staff report

WARREN

Amber L. Finney, 35, of Ward Avenue Northwest, the first person convicted under the city’s bestiality law for having sex with a dog in 2017, pleaded guilty Monday to robbing a Warren bank Feb. 20.

Finney will undergo an investigation of her background before she is sentenced in about four weeks on the robbery charge in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. She could get up to eight years in prison.

Police said Finney entered the Chase Bank on West Market Street with a hooded sweatshirt covering her face and handed a teller a note saying she didn’t want to hurt her.

The teller gave Finney $1,000. Finney took the money and left, meeting up with a male standing at the corner of the bank parking lot, and the two fled north on Haymaker Avenue Northwest. Police followed footprints that led to the front porch of 1125 Ward St. A woman brought Finney out, and she was arrested.

Finney was convicted of bestiality in 2017 in Warren Municipal Court after police saw a video on the internet showing her having sex with a dog. She spent 60 days in jail.

A charge of complicity to robbery is pending in common pleas court against Richard D. Williams, 30, of the same Ward address as Finney, in connection to the bank robbery.

A boy, 15, also of the same Ward address, was adjudicated delinquent on a felony theft charge earlier this month in Trumbull County Juvenile Court and was ordered to serve one to 90 days in juvenile detention.

The boy was the male who met up with Finney in the bank parking lot, said Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor.