Warren man pleads guilty in arson-for-profit scheme

YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man charged in federal court with an arson for profit scheme pleaded guilty to seven counts Monday just before jury selection in his trial was set to begin.

Sentencing will be July 25 before U.S. Judge James Gwin for Daryl Evans, who pleaded guilty to setting three fires at two separate Warren homes he was renting out in 2014 and 2015 to collect insurance money.

Two other defendants, one of them Evans’ brother, have already pleaded guilty in the case.