Tim Ryan bill: Keep federal contracting jobs in US

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today introduced a bill to keep federal contracting jobs in the United States by adding a preference for civilian and defense contractors that promise to retain jobs in this country.

“American tax dollars should be used to pay American workers,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “If companies want to receive federal contracts, then they should keep their operations in the United States – that is just common sense. Rewarding companies that ship jobs overseas with lucrative contracts sets a bad precedent that will only work to further erode our American economy, manufacturing base, and the families it sustains.”

To be eligible for the preference, an applicant for a federal contract must submit a certification that confirms the contractor and its subcontractors will not relocate jobs from the U.S. to foreign countries during the period of performance of the contract, and that they will use products substantially manufactured in the U.S. and services provided here under the contract.