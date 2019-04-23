YOUNGSTOWN

Ticketmaster has discontinued its telephone ticket ordering service. Therefore tickets for all current and future shows at the Covelli Centre, Packard Music Hall and The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre cannot be purchased by telephone.

All tickets can still be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for shows at the Covelli Centre and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre can be purchased at the Covelli box office, according to a news release from JAC Management, which operates the facilities.

Tickets for shows at Packard Music Hall in Warren can be purchased at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.