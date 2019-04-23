Testimony continues today in Baker murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony is underway today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue, before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

This is the fourth day jurors have heard testimony in the trial.

Baker is accused of the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae’venne Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death in an SUV on Oneta Street on the West Side.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com