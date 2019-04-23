Shooting in club parking lot leaves 2 dead


April 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Police said a shooting in the parking lot of a social club has left two men dead and two other people injured in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said a fight apparently led to the shooting in the parking lot about 1 a.m. Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Giovanni Rojas was found dead at the scene. Police said another man died later at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500