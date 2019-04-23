Shooting in club parking lot leaves 2 dead
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Police said a shooting in the parking lot of a social club has left two men dead and two other people injured in Cleveland.
Cleveland police said a fight apparently led to the shooting in the parking lot about 1 a.m. Monday.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Giovanni Rojas was found dead at the scene. Police said another man died later at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.
