Schedule of bands at Federal Frenzy
MUSIC SCHEDULE
Federal Frenzy music and arts festival will take place Saturday in downtown Youngstown. Admission is free.
Main Stage
4-5 p.m.: Samfox
6-7 p.m.: Mourning [A] BLKstar
8-9 p.m.: Spirit of the Bear
9:30-11 p.m.: Robert DeLong
The Summit 330 Stage
3-4 p.m.: The Dreemers
5-6 p.m.: The Shootouts
7-8 p.m: Sam Goodwill
O’Donold’s
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Steve Wright
4:15-5 p.m.: JULIET
5:45-6:30 p.m.: Very Good Friends
7:15-8 p.m.: The Super Babes
Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts
2:15-3 p.m.: Delinquency Jones
3:45-4:30 p.m.: The Broken Relics
5:15-6 p.m.: Northern Whale
6:45-7:30 p.m.: East 9th
The Federal
2:30-3:15 p.m.: Ziya MC
4-4:45 p.m.: JanaeSound
5:30-6:15 p.m.: Black Wolf & the Thief
7-7:45 p.m.: The Frank Toncar Project
Rhine Haus Bier Hall
3-3:45 p.m.: The Safest Ledge
4:30-5:15 p.m.: Pleading the Fifth
6-6:45 p.m.: Vvilderness
7:30-8:15 p.m.: Radio Lark
Lemon Grove
6:15-6:45 p.m.: Pella Penguins
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.