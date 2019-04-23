Schedule of bands at Federal Frenzy


April 23, 2019 at 1:54p.m.

MUSIC SCHEDULE

Federal Frenzy music and arts festival will take place Saturday in downtown Youngstown. Admission is free.

Main Stage

4-5 p.m.: Samfox

6-7 p.m.: Mourning [A] BLKstar

8-9 p.m.: Spirit of the Bear

9:30-11 p.m.: Robert DeLong

The Summit 330 Stage

3-4 p.m.: The Dreemers

5-6 p.m.: The Shootouts

7-8 p.m: Sam Goodwill

O’Donold’s

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Steve Wright

4:15-5 p.m.: JULIET

5:45-6:30 p.m.: Very Good Friends

7:15-8 p.m.: The Super Babes

Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts

2:15-3 p.m.: Delinquency Jones

3:45-4:30 p.m.: The Broken Relics

5:15-6 p.m.: Northern Whale

6:45-7:30 p.m.: East 9th

The Federal

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Ziya MC

4-4:45 p.m.: JanaeSound

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Black Wolf & the Thief

7-7:45 p.m.: The Frank Toncar Project

Rhine Haus Bier Hall

3-3:45 p.m.: The Safest Ledge

4:30-5:15 p.m.: Pleading the Fifth

6-6:45 p.m.: Vvilderness

7:30-8:15 p.m.: Radio Lark

Lemon Grove

6:15-6:45 p.m.: Pella Penguins

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900