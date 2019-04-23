Residents ask Green trustees to reject property sale overture

GREEN



At least six area residents sued by Mill Creek MetroParks for eminent domain claims tonight pleaded with township trustees not to sell township property also sought by the parks for a proposed bike trail.

Cries over what residents feel is unjust "theft" of private property echoed from each corner of the packed meeting room, consuming much of the trustees' regular Tuesday meeting.

Trustees said they have no plans to sell the proposed plot, which is near a township cemetery, after an offer came in at less than half of the plot's appraised value and came with an agreement Mahoning County prosecutors found to be "not very well written" and unfavorable to the township.

