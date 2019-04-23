Remembrance event for pets planned

BOARDMAN

Becker’s Angels Rest and Hospice of the Valley will host its annual “Celebration of Remembrance” pet memorial service at 1:30 p.m. May 5 in the chapel of the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St. The memorial is to honor the life and recognize the loss of beloved pets. Everyone is welcome. Registration is required as each pet will be individually recognized during the memorial. Contact Becker’s Angels Rest at 330-750-1393. The deadline to register is May 1.