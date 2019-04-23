Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

April 17

Assault: Authorities filed a simple-assault charge against Michael T. Zellefrow, 39, of Red Apple Drive, Austintown, after a Canfield man alleged that in an unprovoked attack, Zellefrow punched his mouth, knocking him to the ground, when the accuser tried to speak to Zellefrow’s wife about $80 the victim said was owed him.

Criminal damaging: A North Navarre Avenue resident reported a vehicle’s steering column was damaged during an apparent domestic dispute.

Criminal damaging: Part of a fence sustained damage at a business in the 3800 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Harassment: A Sheffield Drive woman said her former boyfriend has continually made and sent such calls and text messages to her.

Felonious assault: Kirk A. Miller of Amberly Avenue, Austintown, faced felonious-assault and aggravated-arson charges after officers responded to a possible domestic situation at the residence, where his wife alleged that during an argument, Miller, 51, struck her head with the barrel of a loaded shotgun, then threw at her a piece of paper that was on fire, causing a blanket to ignite, while threatening to kill the accuser. A 12-gauge shotgun was found in a vehicle nearby, police reported.

Theft: A speaker and an amplifier were taken from a car at an auto-repair business in the 4300 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Criminal damaging: A door frame to a residence in the 80 block of South Roanoke Avenue was damaged.

Criminal damaging: Someone tossed rocks and struck a 2003 minivan and a second vehicle near Fitch Boulevard.

Theft: A North Edgehill Avenue resident told police of having been tricked into sending five $1,600 gift cards to an apparent bogus company.

Possible theft: A license plate was lost or stolen off a car at an apartment in the 1600 block of South Raccoon Road.

April 18

Pursuit: Police on and near Kirk Road chased a motorist in a stolen 2013 Ford Focus before terminating the pursuit.

Theft: Medications were reportedly stolen from a home in the 3400 block of Bent Willow Lane.

April 19

Theft: Medications were removed from a car in the 6000 block of Herons Circle.

Theft/possible neglect: Police answered a call in the 5100 block of Willowcrest Drive regarding money that had been taken from an account, and learned that a man who may have suffered from neglect was taken to an area hospital.

Recovered property: A BB gun was found in the 1700 block of Laurie Drive.

Vehicle theft: A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen in the 4600 block of New Road.

Possible theft: A wallet was reported lost or stolen in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Someone in the 4200 block of Patricia Drive stole a wallet from a vehicle.

April 20

Theft: Vanessa M. Vasquez, 25, was charged with stacking multiple packs of jewelry on top of one another, then self-scanning only the bottom one while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. Vasquez, of Millet Avenue, Youngstown, also stole a body suit and a package of makeup-remover wipes, police alleged.

Recovered property: A backpack, eight books and a laptop computer were found at a business in the 1700 block of South Raccoon Road.

Arrest: Boardman police in the 3800 block of Tippecanoe Road handed to Austintown authorities Daryl G. McLendon, 23, of Euclid Boulevard, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant charging complicity to theft. The charge relates to a shoplifting situation Aug. 29, 2017, in which McLendon was accused of intentionally distracting a Walmart employee so that a man who was with her could steal a $400 Sony PlayStation 4 game console from the big-box store.

Overdose: A victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose at an apartment in the 4600 block of Woodhurst Drive.

April 21

Theft: A tree stand and a camera were stolen in the 5100 block of Kirk Road.

Theft: A man reportedly took two $500 gift cards from Walmart.

April 22

Vandalism: An alarm was damaged at a motel in the 5200 block of Seventy-Six Drive.

CANFIELD

April 16

Drugs: Officers on Herbert Road pulled over then wrote a summons charging Nicholas Lee, 33, of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, with drug abuse (marijuana).

April 17

Accident: Authorities answered a call about a vehicle having struck a deer on South Broad Street.

Citation: After being pulled over on Lisbon Road, Michael Morales, 33, of West Middletown Road, Salem, was cited on a charge of driving with an expired vehicle registration.

Possible drugs: An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer in the 500 block of South Broad Street tested a white crystal substance, though the report did not provide further details.

Fight: Police responded to a fight between two boys at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, before charging the two students, 16 and 17, with disorderly conduct and referring them to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

April 18

Citation: A traffic stop on Talsman Drive resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Jacob S. Gore, 28, of Wadsworth, with having a registration sticker that had expired in March 2017.

Citation: After pulling him over on North Broad Street, officers cited Richard L. Klacik, 59, of Kirk Road, Canfield, on a charge of driving with a trailer registration that had expired in November 2017.