Naked and afraid in Warren

WARREN — A woman flagged down police at 5:47 a.m. today in the area of Genessee Avenue, East Market and Oak Knoll Avenue Northeast to report a young naked female had run up to her in a frantic state and was being chased by a male.

The resident, who had also called 911, said the girl had come up to her, then ran through the yards toward Oak Knoll Avenue.

Moments later, an officer saw the girl “sprinting up to my back door. She got into the back seat and she told me that her dad was chasing her,” a police report says.

Moments later, the girl’s father walked up and explained he and his wife heard noises coming from their daughter’s bedroom. When they investigated, a male juvenile jumped out the bedroom window, followed by their daughter, and both were naked.

That’s when the father went looking for them. He said the family has a meeting scheduled with the juvenile prosecutor about obtaining a restraining order against the boy, according to the police report.