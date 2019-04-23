Meet New Middletown's new fire chief Saturday

NEW MIDDLETOWN — The village will have a “Meet the Chief” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the municipal building, 10711 Main St.

At the event, residents will be able to meet the newly appointed fire Chief Lee Ingold, ask questions about the fire department, review the new chief’s five-year plan and have the opportunity to view equipment. For information, call 330-542-2846.