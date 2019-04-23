Mahoning County naturalization ceremony is Thursday for new citizens

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., will have a ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the naturalization of six new citizens.

Judge Beth A. Smith of Mahoning County Domestic Relations Court will preside, and the oath of allegiance will be administered by Anthony Vivo, county clerk of courts. Musical selections will be provided by Maureen Collins. Representatives of the board of elections will be available to assist with voter registration for the new citizens.