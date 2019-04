Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BROWN, JEFFREY LEE JR, 06/21/1992, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

BROWN, PAUL DAMAR, 01/25/1978, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

DICIOCCIO, ANDY LEE, 02/13/1984, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPONS

RIOS, VICTORIA LATRICE, 07/23/1993, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SNIPES, JAVON DARRELL, 07/23/1985, YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIV. PD., 12 POINT SUSPENSION (NON-OVI) OR DRIVING OUTSIDE PRIVILEGES

THOMAS, KEONTAE ALIZAJUAN, 03/26/1999, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ADKINS, CHRISTOPHER,10/29/1986, 01/21/2019

CLARK, JUSTIN T, 09/25/1989, 04/11/2019

DANCKER, DAVID EDWARD, 04/09/1988, 04/08/2019, TIME SERVED

DELONG, PAIGE NICHOLE, 01/17/1992, 04/18/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DORMAN, CONNOR WARREN, 07/28/1999, 03/27/2019

DRAPER, PIERRE LEMONE, 12/22/1982, 04/17/2019